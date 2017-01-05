Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Drinking lemon water every morning is good for you – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Tallahassee.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Drinking lemon water every morning is good for you
Vanguard
ONE of the best healthy habits to embrace in 2017 is to start off your day with a glass of warm lemon water. Do this daily before your morning exercise routine or breakfast and you'll soon begin to appreciate the benefits. Just squeeze 1/2 a lemon with
When life gives you Meyer lemons, make a tartTallahassee.com

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.