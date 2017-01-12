Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Driver – Akwa Ibom at FHI 360 (4 Positions)

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Akwa Ibom, Job Vacancies | 0 comments

FHI 360, is recruiting to fill the position of: Driver. The position is located in Akwa Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess Secondary School Leaving Certificates, Apprentice Certificate or any other equivalent certificates, with at least 1 year work experience.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Hotnigerianjobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.