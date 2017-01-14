Drogba, 38, in talks with Corinthians

Didier Drogba could resume his playing career aged 38 at Corinthians after the Brazil side revealed on Saturday it was in talks with the veteran former Chelsea striker.

The Ivory Coast star is out of contract after the completion of his contract with Montreal Impact in Major League Soccer.

Corinthians’ sporting director Flavio Adauto told a press conference in Sao Paulo that negotiations between the club and the player were at an advanced stage.

“Corinthians were yesterday (Friday) informed of Drogba’s demands which weren’t excessive, and we’ve sent off a formal proposition to the player’s agent saying that they’ve been accepted,” Adauto said.

Drogba moved to Chelsea from Marseille in 2004, remaining at Stamford Bridge until 2012 then returning there for the 2014-2015 season.

A Champions League and four time Premier League winner with the Blues Drogba intimated last weekend that he wasn’t averse to a return to Marseille’s Stade Velodrome either.

Ivory Coast captain at the World Cups in 2006 and 2010 he has also played for Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua and Galatasaray in Turkey.

In November he told French radio station RTL that despite his years he still “feels like a kid” as he contemplated his next move in a decorated career.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

