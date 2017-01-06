Drone maker DJI reportedly acquires majority stake in camera company Hasselblad

According to new reports, Chinese drone manufacturer DJI has acquired a majority stake in Swedish medium format camera company Hasselblad.

The post Drone maker DJI reportedly acquires majority stake in camera company Hasselblad appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

