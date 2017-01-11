Pages Navigation Menu

Drunk minister allegations infuriate Lumka Oliphant – Independent Online

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Drunk minister allegations infuriate Lumka Oliphant
Cape Town – Media reports that ANC Women's League president and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini was allegedly drunk at a party event prompted an extraordinary rant, in her defense, from her spokesperson Lumka Oliphant on Wednesday …
