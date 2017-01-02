Pilot charged after Canadian police allege he passed out – New York Daily News
|
New York Daily News
|
Pilot charged after Canadian police allege he passed out
New York Daily News
Police allege that the Sunwing Airlines pilot was found out in the plane's cockpit early Saturday. (Eddie Maloney via Wikimedia Commons). BY Elizabeth Elizalde. NEW YORK DAILY NEWS. Monday, January 2, 2017, 6:55 PM. Canadian police have charged a …
Airline Pilot, Believed to Be Drunk, Is Pulled From Cockpit in Canada
Plane crash averted as drunk pilot passes out in cockpit with 99 passengers, others
Sunwing captain removed from plane shows the system works, according to recently
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG