Nigeria: DSS Arrests Fleeing Boko Haram Suspects in Lagos, Kogi, Nasarawa, Taraba – AllAfrica.com
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria: DSS Arrests Fleeing Boko Haram Suspects in Lagos, Kogi, Nasarawa, Taraba
AllAfrica.com
Department of State Security Service has arrested fleeing Boko Haram members in Lagos, Taraba, Kogi and Nasawara states, even as they arrested some kidnapping syndicate across the country. In a statement signed by one Tony Opuiyo of the DSS, four …
DSS arrests four suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Lagos, nine others nationwide
DSS arrests four fleeing Boko Haram suspects in Lagos
Boko Haram DSS arrests 4 suspected terrorists in Lagos
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG