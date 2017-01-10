Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: DSS Arrests Fleeing Boko Haram Suspects in Lagos, Kogi, Nasarawa, Taraba – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Africa


Vanguard

Nigeria: DSS Arrests Fleeing Boko Haram Suspects in Lagos, Kogi, Nasarawa, Taraba
AllAfrica.com
Department of State Security Service has arrested fleeing Boko Haram members in Lagos, Taraba, Kogi and Nasawara states, even as they arrested some kidnapping syndicate across the country. In a statement signed by one Tony Opuiyo of the DSS, four …
DSS arrests four suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Lagos, nine others nationwideGuardian
DSS arrests four fleeing Boko Haram suspects in LagosThe Punch
Boko Haram DSS arrests 4 suspected terrorists in LagosPulse Nigeria
News24 Nigeria –Premium Times –The Streetjournal –Nigeria Master Web
all 12 news articles »

