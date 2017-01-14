DSS Arrests Operator Of DG’s Fake Facebook Account

The Department of State Services(DSS) have arrested a man in Lagos who operated a Facebook Account in the name of the Director General of the SSS, Lawal Daura. The man who was arrested at Ojo area of Lagos, was identified as Kelvin Nwanaji. According to Tony Opuiyo, spokesman of the DSS, Nwanaji had used the …

The post DSS Arrests Operator Of DG’s Fake Facebook Account appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

