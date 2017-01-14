DSS Arrests Operator Of DG’s Fake Facebook Account
The Department of State Services(DSS) have arrested a man in Lagos who operated a Facebook Account in the name of the Director General of the SSS, Lawal Daura. The man who was arrested at Ojo area of Lagos, was identified as Kelvin Nwanaji. According to Tony Opuiyo, spokesman of the DSS, Nwanaji had used the …
