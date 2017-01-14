Pages Navigation Menu

DSS Arrests Operator Of DG’s Fake Facebook Account

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Department of State Services(DSS) have arrested a man in Lagos who operated a Facebook Account in the name of the Director General of the SSS, Lawal Daura. The man who was arrested at Ojo area of Lagos, was identified as Kelvin Nwanaji. According to Tony Opuiyo, spokesman of the DSS, Nwanaji had used the …

