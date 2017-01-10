DSS Arrests Several Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists Across The Country
The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has recorded major successes against Boko Haram terrorists and kidnappers across the country. In a report released today by Tony Opuiyo on behalf of the agency, the secret service said its operatives arrested on 10th of January in Oko Oba area of Lagos state four suspected fleeing members of the …
The post DSS Arrests Several Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists Across The Country appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG