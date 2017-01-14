Pages Navigation Menu

DSS arrests terrorists planning to bomb Kaduna

Posted on Jan 14, 2017

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday arrested terrorists planning to attack Kaduna. Hide quoted text DSS spokesman, Tony Opuiyo, in a statement yesterday said one Alkasim Salisu, a Boko Haram member was arrested at Rigasa area of Igabi LGA of Kaduna State. It added that Salisu had fled the military operation in Yobe […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

