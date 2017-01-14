DSS arrests terrorists planning to bomb Kaduna
The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday arrested terrorists planning to attack Kaduna. Hide quoted text DSS spokesman, Tony Opuiyo, in a statement yesterday said one Alkasim Salisu, a Boko Haram member was arrested at Rigasa area of Igabi LGA of Kaduna State. It added that Salisu had fled the military operation in Yobe […]
