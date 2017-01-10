DSS Nab 4 Fleeing Boko Haram Members At Oko-Oba, Lagos

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday said it has arrested four suspected fleeing members of the highly dreaded Boko Haram terrorists’ sect at Oko-Oba in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The DSS in a statement signed by Tony Opuiyo on behalf of DSS issued on Tuesday gave the names of the suspects as Fanayi Bukar Hassan, Butame Hassan, Kologoni Bukar, and Amina Abubakar.

DSS in the detailed statement said, ”They were arrested on 10 January, 2017 at Oko-Oba, Ifako-Ijaiye LGA of Lagos State. They are suspected to have fled to the State to evade arrest in the ongoing military offensive in the North East.”

The DSS also said it arrested the leader of the Boko Haram sect in Okene, Abdullahi Mohammed also known as Hujaat at Okene town, Adavi LGA, Kogi State.

”Subject had been responsible for the coordination of Boko Haram activities in Okene axis of Kogi State,” DSS stated.

The DSS said in its determined counter-terrorism efforts to consolidate on the gains it has made in the sustenance of offensive against identified criminal gangs, kidnap syndicates and terrorist elements across the country, it recorded major successes which have further degraded the capability of these elements to operate in the county.

”On 1st January, 2017, at Mutum Biyu in Gassol LGA, Taraba State, Bale Kolomi Grema and Kolomi Adba-Aji were arrested in a mosque after they had fled Marte, Borno State, where they were involved in boko haram terrorist activities. Also on the same 1st January, 2017, a kidnap suspect, Amadu Bello, was apprehended at Hotoron Arewa, Nasarawa LGA of Kano State for his involvement in a kidnap operation at Zomo village, Ningi LGA of Bauchi State from which he got a share of N3m from the ransom.

”In a related development, on 6th January, 2017, one Paul ALI (aka Simplee), a high profile leader of a kidnap syndicate was arrested at Hill Flower Hotel, Asaga Ohafia, Abia State. ALI, who operates camps at Ikot Abasi and Mbo LGAs of Akwa Ibom State, is responsible for notable kidnap incidents across the Niger Delta. He is also a member of the Bakassi Strike Force (BSF) which has carried out attacks against oil installations in the area. At the time of his arrest, ALI, with his associate, Chidiebere Kanu was planning the kidnap of a Federal Lawmaker and an expatriate. KANU is presently at large.

”In another incident, two (2) suspected Boko Haram insurgents, Ibrahim Mala and Abdallah Modu were arrested on 6th January 2017 at Amba and Gudi villages of Kokona LGA of Nasarawa State. The suspects who are indigenes of Maiduguri, Borno State, had fled the military action in Borno State and were regrouping in the State under different trade covers. While Modu sells children’s wears, Mala, who trades in perfumes, confessed to his membership of the sect and disclosed that he (Mala) joined the Yusufiyya faction in 2007. Similarly, Abdulkarim Dahiru , a key terrorist commander and an indigene of Okengwa, Okene LGA of Kogi State, was arrested at the Specialist Hospital, Lokoja. Suspect was identified as the main coordinator of several kidnappings as well as other robbery activities in Kogi and Edo States.

”Furthermore, security operations conducted from 3rd to 7th January, 2017, across some flashpoints in Lagos State led to the arrest of seven (7) kidnap suspects, six of whom, namely; Gilbert Koku Nelson , John Nelson, Adekoya Kazeem, Muhammad Lawal , Abu Yahro and Kelvin Nwanaji; were arrested in connection with the kidnap of a management staff of Dangote Company. The two (2) other suspects, Abdullahi Bello, a Custom Officer and Bello Gumel, were apprehended at Navy Town, Ojo LGA, and Naval Base, Alakija, respectively, in connection with the kidnap of another Custom Officer, on 20th December, 2016. Members of the above gang specialized in spying on senior company executives and laying ambush for kidnap and robbery operations for huge ransoms.

”It is important to state that these successes were recorded as a result of proactive and credible intelligence offered by patriotic citizens, and the effective cooperation of sister agencies and other relevant stakeholders. This Service wishes to restate its determination to sustain the tempo within the provisions of the law as part of its drive towards ensuring the security of lives and property of all law-abiding residents and citizens in the country.”

