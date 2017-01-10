DSS nabs kidnappers, more Boko Haram members in Lagos, others
The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has recorded major successes which have further degraded the capability of Boko Haram terrorists and other criminal elements. A statement signed by Tony Opuiyo on Tuesday noted that on 1st January, 2017, at Mutum Biyu in Gassol LGA, Taraba State, suspects identified as Bale Kolomi Grema and […]
DSS nabs kidnappers, more Boko Haram members in Lagos, others
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG