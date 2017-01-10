Pages Navigation Menu

DSS nabs kidnappers, more Boko Haram members in Lagos, others

Posted on Jan 10, 2017

boko-haram-surrender

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has recorded major successes which have further degraded the capability of Boko Haram terrorists and other criminal elements. A statement signed by Tony Opuiyo on Tuesday noted that on 1st January, 2017, at Mutum Biyu in Gassol LGA, Taraba State, suspects identified as Bale Kolomi Grema and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

