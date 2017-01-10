DSS operatives arrest 11 Boko Haram members, 14 kidnappers
In its determined counter-terrorism efforts to consolidate on the gains it has made in the sustenance of offensive against identified criminal gangs, kidnap syndicates and terrorist elements across the country, the Department of State Services (DSS) has recorded major successes which have further degraded the capability of these elements to operate in the county. This is contained in a press statement signed by Tony OPUIYO, Department of State Services, Abuja on10th January, 2017. On 1st January, 2017, at Mutum Biyu in Gassol LGA, Taraba State, Bale Kolomi GREMA and Kolomi ADBA-AJI were arrested in a mosque after they had fled Marte, Borno State, where they were involved in boko haram terrorist activities.
