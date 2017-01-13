DSS operatives rescue 4 oil kidnap victim, kill 3 abductors, arrest 1 terrorist, 1 scammer
In furtherance to tactical operations across different parts of the country, the Department of State Services (DSS) has recorded another success.Today, 13th January, 2017, it rescued four (4) oil company kidnap victims from their abductors at White House Estate, Rumukwurushi, Port Harcourt,Rivers State. The kidnap gang, according to a press release by Tony OPUIYO of the Department of State Services, Abuja, was led by Emmanuel EYO, earlier arrested in Uyo, AkwaIbom State.
