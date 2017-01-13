DSS Rescue 4 Kidnapped Oil Workers In Rivers

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Friday, rescued four oil company kidnap victims from their abductors at White House Estate, Rumukwurushi, Port Harcourt,Rivers State.

According to Tony Opuiyo of the DSS in a statement, the kidnap gang, which was led by Emmanuel Eyo, was earlier arrested in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The statement added that during the rescue operation supported by the military, a staff of the Service sustained gunshot injuries in his leg while three members of the gang were killed in the exchange of fire.

Exhibits recovered include one AK47 rifle, one magazine containing 59 rounds of 7.5mm ammunition and three locally made pistols.

The Service also arrested one Alkasim Salisu, an alleged Boko Haram member at Rigasa area of Igabi LGA of Kaduna State.

According to Opuiyo, Salisu had fled the military operation in Yobe State to settle in Kaduna where he and his cohorts had planned to launch attacks on select targets in Kaduna metropolis including the railway station.

Also, the Service said it arrested one Kelvin Nwanaji, at Ojo, Lagos State.

“Nwanaji had opened a Facebook account in the name of the Director General of the SSS and has been using it to defraud unsuspecting members of the public, who he promised jobs in the Service. His arrest was sequel to investigation arising from the misinformation in the social (news) media that the Service was recruiting. Further investigation is being undertaken to arrest all those connected with this scam,” part of the statement added.

The Service, however, called on the public to disregard the falsehood as it is not currently engaged in any recruitment exercise.

