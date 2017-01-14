Dumb US Radio Personality Says Nigerians Can’t Speak English
US artist and radio personality Joshua Nicks aka J Nicks says Nigerians can’t speak English. The Atlanta-based DJ also known as Stuey Rock made the comments during an interview with Migos who recently departed Lagos. J Nicks at the beginning of his show ‘The Durtty Boyz’, aired by Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9, said the American hip hop group went …
