Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Duru, ex-rep member, lawyer docked for stealing

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Akin Kuponiyi Former House of Representatives member, Nze Chidi Duru and a senior lawyer Smart Iheazor were today arraigned before a Tinubu Chief Magistrate Court Lagos south west Nigeria over alleged stealing. The two accused who reside in Abuja, are facing a four-count criminal charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, breach of the peace and impersonation proferred against them by the police. They were alleged to have conspired to commit the alleged offences on January 11, 2017.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.