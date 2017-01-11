Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Terminally ill dad finds foster family for son – New Zealand Herald

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Terminally ill dad finds foster family for son
New Zealand Herald
Despite being in tremendous pain before his death, Rose's priority was to find a family to take care of his son, Logan. Photo / JustGiving. A single father with terminal cancer spent his final months finding a foster family for his four-year-old son
Single dad with terminal cancer spent final days of his life finding a foster family for his 4-year-old sonYNaija
Dying dad spent last months helping son, 4, settle in with new familyMetro
Terminally ill single dad, 40, spent his dying months finding son, 4, a foster home so youngster wouldn't be left The Scottish Sun

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.