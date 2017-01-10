Dylann Roof jury: Death penalty for Charleston church shooter – CNN

Pages Navigation Menu

Dylann Roof jury: Death penalty for Charleston church shooter
Charleston, South Carolina (CNN) Twelve federal jurors said Tuesday that Dylann Roof, the man who killed nine people in a 2015 massacre at a historically black Charleston, South Carolina, church, should be put to death. The 10 women and two men …
Roof's victims were united by tragedy _ and faithFox News
Dylann Roof Is Sentenced to Death in Charleston Church MassacreNew York Times
Dylann Roof has been sentenced to death. Will the government ever be able to execute him?Washington Post
Los Angeles Times –The Guardian –Daily Beast –The Sydney Morning Herald
all 469 news articles »

