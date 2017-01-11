Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death for Murder of 9 Black Church Members
Dylann Roof, the Charleston shooter who killed 9 black Emmanuel AME Church members in June 2015 has been sentenced to death for his crime. The jury reached the decision that the 22-year-old would be executed after 3 hours of deliberations. Roof was convicted of 33 federal charges, including murder and hate crimes last month. The […]
