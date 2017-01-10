Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dylann Roof: US jury sentences Charleston church shooter to death

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Dylann Roof was convicted of 33 federal charges and sentenced to death by a US jury

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The 22-year-old was convicted last month of 33 federal charges in connection with the carnage at a church in Charleston.

A US jury on Tuesday sentenced Dylann Roof, the self-described white supremacist who gunned down nine black worshippers in a South Carolina church, to death over the June 2015 massacre.

Roof, 22, was convicted last month of 33 federal charges — including hate crimes resulting in death — in connection with the carnage at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston, which shocked the nation.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.