Dylann Roof: US jury sentences Charleston church shooter to death
The 22-year-old was convicted last month of 33 federal charges in connection with the carnage at a church in Charleston.
A US jury on Tuesday sentenced Dylann Roof, the self-described white supremacist who gunned down nine black worshippers in a South Carolina church, to death over the June 2015 massacre.
Roof, 22, was convicted last month of 33 federal charges — including hate crimes resulting in death — in connection with the carnage at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston, which shocked the nation.
