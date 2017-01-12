Eagles: Best side I’ve ever handled—Rohr – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Eagles: Best side I've ever handled—Rohr
Vanguard
Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr is full of admiration for players of the team, saying they are about the most talented set of players he has handled as a manager. The Franco-German coach was appointed coach of the team last year with a clear mandate to …
'I'll Pick Eagles' Team For 2019 AFCON Qualifier In Feb
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG