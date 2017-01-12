Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eagles: Best side I’ve ever handled—Rohr – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Eagles: Best side I've ever handled—Rohr
Vanguard
Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr is full of admiration for players of the team, saying they are about the most talented set of players he has handled as a manager. The Franco-German coach was appointed coach of the team last year with a clear mandate to …
'I'll Pick Eagles' Team For 2019 AFCON Qualifier In FebLeadership Newspapers

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.