Eagles confidence, key to World Cup, AFCON tickets –Agali

BY AYOMIDE JAYEOBA

Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Okechukwu Agali has said that the successive wins recorded by the Super Eagles in the World Cup qualifying campaign have raised the level of confidence in the team.

He stated the confidence level is key to sealing qualification to the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup as well as the AFCON 2019 tickets.

Agali told Daily Sunsport that Nigeria is blessed with a rich blend of players to help prosecute games as the Super Eagles brace up for a crucial 2017 which sees them participating in both the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers and the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers with a double header clash against eternal rivals, Cameroon in the bag.

The former Schalke 04 of Germany striker, whom coach Gernot Rohr claimed gave him the impression about Nigerian players having managed the former striker at OGC Nice in France added that the uphill task ahead requires relentless efforts as it cannot be achieved on a platter of gold but only the best should be put in to achieve the objective.

He said that it is also very important that the players do everything to keep the momentum going and ensure that they qualify for both the World Cup and the Nations Cup as it is only this that will ensure the team gets back to her glory days.

“The current run of good form has raised the confidence level of the team and it is important that the players keep the momentum going and ensure that they approach each game like a cup final in order to qualify for the World Cup and the Nations Cup.

This year 2017 is very crucial for our football and efforts must be put in to avoid failure this time around. Success can only be achieved with hard work.”

The Super Eagles sit top of their group with six points after beating Zambia 2-1 in Ndola and Algeria 3-1 in Uyo in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Since the 2013 triumph in South Africa, Nigeria has failed to qualify for the last two editions of the African Cup of Nations.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw made in Libreville last week pitted Nigeria against South Africa in Group E with Libya and Seychelles.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

