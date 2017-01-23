Eagles watch: Ikeme sees red, Iheanacho missing, Ighalo makes cameo

We bring to you the performance of Nigerian players for their respective teams after the latest round of games in Europe.

England:

Super Eagles first choice shot stopper Carl Ikeme was sent off in the 72nd minute of Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 loss to Norwich City.

Ikeme was adjudged to have brought down Wes Hoolahan in the box which lead to his sending off, and Matt Doherty had to fill in for him as Wolves have used up their three substitutes.

Still in England Odion Ighalo who is heavily linked with a move to fellow Premier League side West Brom played the last two minutes of Watford’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

However there was no spot for Kelechi Iheanacho in Man City matchday squad as they let a two goal lead to draw 2-2 against Tottenham Hotspur, while Victor Anichebe made his return from the injury that has kept him out for three weeks.

Wilfred Ndidi had a slightly above average performance as English Champions Leicester City crash to yet another embarrassing defeat losing 3-0 to Southampton.

Spain:

Nigeria’s sole representative in the La-Liga Uche Agbo was suspended for this weekend tie after his sending off last weekend, meaning he missed Granada’s 1-3 thumping in the hands of Espanyol.

Greece:

In form Super Eagles forward Brown Ideye failed to find the back of the net for the second consecutive game after firing blank in their 0-0 draw against Asteras Tripolis, he also failed to get among the scorers as Olympiakos got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Xanthi.

