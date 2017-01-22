EALA meets in Kampala amidst funding complaints

The 4th meeting of the 5th session of the third assembly of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) has been sitting in Kampala from Jan.16 until Jan.25.

Speaking to journalists on Jan.16, EALA speaker Dan Kidega highlighted in addition to reports, the bills to be debated which include the EAC Gender Equality and Development Bill, 2016, the Administration of East African Court of Justice Bill, 2016 and the EAC Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Bill, 2016.

Revealing the community’s plan for the new year where issues on agenda include standardization in issuing work permits and how to ensure easier movement of people from one partner state to another, Kidega said that though they have critical matters to discuss they are constrained by funding whereby last year the assembly and some of its organs postponed in some cases reduced some of their activities for the previous year. It’s on this note that he urged member states to make their full remittances if projects are to be under taken. The regional assembly gets most of its funding from donors. Partner states contribution to the assembly stands at 36.79%.

The session takes place in Kampala in pursuit of the principle of rotation anchored on the provisions of Article 55 of the EAC Treaty.

