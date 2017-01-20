Early morning lines at gates, 28,000 security officers at Trump’s inauguration
Crowds of people Early Friday morning lined up to get inside the security gates along the Mall and U.S. Capitol, with some coming late on Thursday night, to witness the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the U.S. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there is a whole lot of…
The post Early morning lines at gates, 28,000 security officers at Trump’s inauguration appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG