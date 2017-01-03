Early passage of 2017 budget will end economic recession – UPP
The National Chairman of United Progressive Party (UPP), Chief Chikwas Okorie, says early passage of the 2017 budget of N7.2 trillion by the national assembly will end economic recession in Nigeria. Okorie made the assertion when he visited, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, the leader of Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), in…
The post Early passage of 2017 budget will end economic recession – UPP appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG