Ebonyi Assembly amends electoral law – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Africa


Ebonyi Assembly amends electoral law
The Nation Newspaper
The Ebonyi State House of Assembly has amended the state's electoral law to conform with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended. The Assembly expunged Option A4 and other sections that contradict the nation's law. Governor …
