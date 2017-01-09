Ebonyi commissioner unhappy with poor turnout as schools resume

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Education, Prof. John Eke, on Monday expressed dissatisfaction at the poor turnout of pupils and students as schools resumed in the state.

Eke, irked by the development, directed school authorities to ensure attendance of pupils and students was taken in all government-approved schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the schools resumed for the second term of the 2016/2107 academic session.

The commissioner, who visited schools to monitor resumption of teaching and learning, told newsmen that laxity, truancy and nonchalant attitude by pupils and students would not be tolerated.

“We are not happy with the level of attendance of pupils and students to schools in both public and private primary and secondary schools that we visited during the exercise.

“As a government committed to high academic excellence, we cannot condone such irresponsible attitude to learning by our pupils and students.

“We have ordered for immediate opening of attendance register in all government-approved schools in the state.

“We also advise parents and guardians to release their children and wards, as effective teaching and learning have commenced.

“I wish to sound it loud and clear that sanction is awaiting all those who chose to absent themselves from the first day of reopening of schools.

“We shall continue the monitoring exercise,” Eke said.

The commissioner lauded the teachers for resuming academic activities, reminding them that government was committed to their welfare.

“We are happy with our teachers because there is almost 100 per cent of attendance in all the schools visited.

“The teachers were also busy teaching the few pupils and students that resumed for academic activities.

“I want to remind them that government has placed the welfare of teachers top in its priority list,’’ the commissioner said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the schools visited by the commissioner and top ministry officials include Holy Child Secondary School, in Izzi Local Government Area.

He also visited Government Technical College, Abakaliki, Model Urban Secondary Schools, Abakaliki, Ezza Road Primary School and Holy Ghost Secondary School, among others.

