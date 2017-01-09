Ebonyi commissioner unhappy with poor turnout as schools resume
The Ebonyi Commissioner for Education, Prof. John Eke, on Monday expressed dissatisfaction at the poor turnout of pupils and students as schools resumed in the state. Eke, irked by the development, directed school authorities to ensure attendance of pupils and students was taken in all government-approved schools. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that…
The post Ebonyi commissioner unhappy with poor turnout as schools resume appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG