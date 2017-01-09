Ebonyi commissioner unhappy with poor turnout as schools resume

The Ebonyi Commissioner for Education, Prof. John Eke, on Monday expressed dissatisfaction at the poor turnout of pupils and students as schools resumed in the state. Eke, irked by the development, directed school authorities to ensure attendance of pupils and students was taken in all government-approved schools. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that…

The post Ebonyi commissioner unhappy with poor turnout as schools resume appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

