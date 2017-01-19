Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ebonyi community denies killing, sacrificing human head for burial – [PHOTOS]

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

community6

The Azuofia Edda Community of Abakaliki Local Government Area, LGA, of Ebonyi State has given an insight into the clash which allegedly broke out over the death of a High Chief. This is coming after reports made the rounds that no fewer than ten persons were killed following a clash between two neighbouring communities in […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Ebonyi community denies killing, sacrificing human head for burial – [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.