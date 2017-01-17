Ebonyi Ex-commissioner Petitions PMB, Saraki, Others Over Exorbitant WEAC, NECO Fees

…Calls for audit of NECO, JAMB account

A Former Commissioner for Education in Ebonyi State, Barr Ndubuisi

Chibueze Agbo on Tuesday petitioned the President, Mohammadu Buhari,

the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, the Speaker Federal House of

Representatives, Alhaji Yakubu Dogara and the Minister for Education,

Mallam Adamu Adamu over what he described as arbitrary and exorbitant

West Africa Examination Council WEAC and National Examination Council

NECO fees in the country.

In petition dated 16th January 2017, signed by him and made available

to Leadership, the Proprietor of Royal Comprehensive International

Schools said that education has been a veritable tool for national

growth and development and expressed the concern that the exorbitant

WEAC and NECO fees would lead to national catastrophe if the President

and other relevant agencies failed to check it.

Barr Agbo stated that before year 2000, WEAC was the only body

authorized to conduct the Senior Certificate Examination in Nigeria

for both private and internal candidates while NECO was established in

the year 2000 to create a Nigerian body that will break the monopoly

of WEAC and stop what was then called arbitrary exploitation of

Nigerian citizens.

Going down memory lane, Barr Agbo said that in the year 2000 WEAC fee

was about N2, 300 while it charged N2000 in 1999 adding that in that

year, the National Assembly and the Ministry of Education as a result

forced WEAC to reverse from about N2,300 to N1000 per candidate or

allow NECO alone conduct the Senior Certificate Examination as NECO

charged N1000 per candidate.

He regretted that NECO that was established to prevent Nigerians

Citizens from the arbitrary charges was and is still the body spare

heading the increase in examination fees in Nigeria adding that this

is so because in the year 2001, NECO moved from N1000 to N1, 5000

while WEAC followed with N1, 450.

The Former Commissioner expressed regrets that this year over 80% of

students are yet to pay for their fees whereas in the previous year

80% must have been duly registered by now and urged President Buhari

to urgently intervene for the sake of Nigerian children.

The All Progressives Congress APC stalwart called for the immediate

reversal from the current N11, 950 and N11, 350 for WEAC and NECO

respectively to what could be easily affordable and the proper audit

of the account of NECO and JAMB from year 2000 to date as JAMB is not

left out in the exploitation.

Barr Agbo also called for the effective supervision of the bodies by

relevant agencies to avoid a repeat of the ugly trend in the future.

