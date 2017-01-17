Ebonyi Ex-commissioner Petitions PMB, Saraki, Others Over Exorbitant WEAC, NECO Fees
…Calls for audit of NECO, JAMB account
A Former Commissioner for Education in Ebonyi State, Barr Ndubuisi
Chibueze Agbo on Tuesday petitioned the President, Mohammadu Buhari,
the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, the Speaker Federal House of
Representatives, Alhaji Yakubu Dogara and the Minister for Education,
Mallam Adamu Adamu over what he described as arbitrary and exorbitant
West Africa Examination Council WEAC and National Examination Council
NECO fees in the country.
In petition dated 16th January 2017, signed by him and made available
to Leadership, the Proprietor of Royal Comprehensive International
Schools said that education has been a veritable tool for national
growth and development and expressed the concern that the exorbitant
WEAC and NECO fees would lead to national catastrophe if the President
and other relevant agencies failed to check it.
Barr Agbo stated that before year 2000, WEAC was the only body
authorized to conduct the Senior Certificate Examination in Nigeria
for both private and internal candidates while NECO was established in
the year 2000 to create a Nigerian body that will break the monopoly
of WEAC and stop what was then called arbitrary exploitation of
Nigerian citizens.
Going down memory lane, Barr Agbo said that in the year 2000 WEAC fee
was about N2, 300 while it charged N2000 in 1999 adding that in that
year, the National Assembly and the Ministry of Education as a result
forced WEAC to reverse from about N2,300 to N1000 per candidate or
allow NECO alone conduct the Senior Certificate Examination as NECO
charged N1000 per candidate.
He regretted that NECO that was established to prevent Nigerians
Citizens from the arbitrary charges was and is still the body spare
heading the increase in examination fees in Nigeria adding that this
is so because in the year 2001, NECO moved from N1000 to N1, 5000
while WEAC followed with N1, 450.
The Former Commissioner expressed regrets that this year over 80% of
students are yet to pay for their fees whereas in the previous year
80% must have been duly registered by now and urged President Buhari
to urgently intervene for the sake of Nigerian children.
The All Progressives Congress APC stalwart called for the immediate
reversal from the current N11, 950 and N11, 350 for WEAC and NECO
respectively to what could be easily affordable and the proper audit
of the account of NECO and JAMB from year 2000 to date as JAMB is not
left out in the exploitation.
Barr Agbo also called for the effective supervision of the bodies by
relevant agencies to avoid a repeat of the ugly trend in the future.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG