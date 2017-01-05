Ebonyi governor, Umahi, announces monthly pay for ex-lawmakers, council chairpersons
The payments would be unprecedented as states and federal governments are not known to pay pension or stipends to former lawmakers.
The post Ebonyi governor, Umahi, announces monthly pay for ex-lawmakers, council chairpersons appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG