Ebonyi Govt Expresses Regret Over Delay In Execution Of Contracts
The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike
on Monday expressed regret over the delay in the completion of the
ongoing construction of the 13 General hospitals and the 171 Health
Centers across the State and assured that the State government assured
the people of the timely completion.
Briefing Journalists in Abakaliki, Dr. Umezuruike said modalities have
been put in place to ensure the completion the general hospitals and
health centres adding that that the present administration was
committed towards the functionality of the Primary Health System to
reduce the mortality and mobility rate of the state.
The Commissioner stated that part of the policy thrust of the state
government was to make healthcare services accessible and affordable
to every Ebonyian in the state.
While explaining some of the reasons for the initial hitches
experienced by the state government in the hands of the contractors
handling the upgrade of the General Hospitals, Umezuruike expressed
optimism that the contractors would deliver on their mandate this
year.
“The contract issues surrounding the ongoing work at the 13 General
Hospitals have been addressed as those who were yet to be mobilized
have been mobilized for effective delivery. The 171 Health centres
were selected from each Ward across the State.
“The focus of this administration is on the Primary Health System; our
target is to make each centre standardized for optimum productivity
and delivery. This administration is keen on ensuring that the lives
of Ebonyi people are protected from any form of disease outbreak”, he
said.
According to him, the traditional institutions among others are also
part of the Health programmes of the state which enable us reach out
to all and sundry.
“We will soon embark on inspection of these projects. Landscaping of
the general hospitals will soon begin as we have proposed 4
alternative power sources for the general hospitals tackle power
supply”.
