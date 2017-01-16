Ebonyi Govt Expresses Regret Over Delay In Execution Of Contracts

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike

on Monday expressed regret over the delay in the completion of the

ongoing construction of the 13 General hospitals and the 171 Health

Centers across the State and assured that the State government assured

the people of the timely completion.

Briefing Journalists in Abakaliki, Dr. Umezuruike said modalities have

been put in place to ensure the completion the general hospitals and

health centres adding that that the present administration was

committed towards the functionality of the Primary Health System to

reduce the mortality and mobility rate of the state.

The Commissioner stated that part of the policy thrust of the state

government was to make healthcare services accessible and affordable

to every Ebonyian in the state.

While explaining some of the reasons for the initial hitches

experienced by the state government in the hands of the contractors

handling the upgrade of the General Hospitals, Umezuruike expressed

optimism that the contractors would deliver on their mandate this

year.

“The contract issues surrounding the ongoing work at the 13 General

Hospitals have been addressed as those who were yet to be mobilized

have been mobilized for effective delivery. The 171 Health centres

were selected from each Ward across the State.

“The focus of this administration is on the Primary Health System; our

target is to make each centre standardized for optimum productivity

and delivery. This administration is keen on ensuring that the lives

of Ebonyi people are protected from any form of disease outbreak”, he

said.

According to him, the traditional institutions among others are also

part of the Health programmes of the state which enable us reach out

to all and sundry.

“We will soon embark on inspection of these projects. Landscaping of

the general hospitals will soon begin as we have proposed 4

alternative power sources for the general hospitals tackle power

supply”.

