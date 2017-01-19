Ebonyi urges poultry farmers to adopt bio security to prevent Avian influenza

Ebonyi State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources says poultry farmers should adopt bio security measures in their farms to prevent possible spread of Avian influenza and other related diseases.

Rita Okoro, Avian influenza Control Desk Officer in the state, said the ministry would educate and brief the poultry farmers on the recent outbreak of avian influenza in the country to ensure more proactive measures were taken to prevent the disease.

Okoro said that the control measures the country that had adopted for poultry farmers include building fence around their farms and regulation of movement to avoid the spread of disease.

She said that the equipment used in farms should be limited solely to a particular farm alone; as sharing of materials with other farms could portend danger.

She advised farmers that disinfectant should be used by attendants in the farms to sanitise their farms for clean environment to discourage rodents and other diseases.

“We are putting in place a programme to educate poultry farmers to adopt bio security measures to prevent spread of Avian influenza and other related diseases.

“Every state is mandated to meet with association of poultry farmers and stakeholders of poultry industry in lieu of recent outbreak of avian influenza in some parts of the country,’’ she said.

The post Ebonyi urges poultry farmers to adopt bio security to prevent Avian influenza appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

