ECB Considers Development of Instant Cross-Border Payment Solution
The European Central Bank unveiled its plan to offer instant payments in the European Union. To be more precise, this service will ensure the transactions cost less than one recent to complete. A market consultation is underway to determine the user requirement for developing this service. In a way, the ECB plans to compete with … Continue reading ECB Considers Development of Instant Cross-Border Payment Solution
The post ECB Considers Development of Instant Cross-Border Payment Solution appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG