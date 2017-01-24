Ecobank Masterpass QR Records High Patronage

The Deputy Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Tony Okpanachi has expressed delight over the level of acceptability and wide patronage of Ecobank MasterPass QR, an innovative global digital payment solution recently introduced into the nation’s financial landscape by the bank.

According to Okpanachi, latest checks have revealed that lots of wholesalers and retailers in the country had adopted the payment technology as their preferred means of receiving payments for goods and services, describing the payment system as a tool for financial inclusion and economic development.

A statement quoted the Ecobank boss to have said: “We are quite impressed with the level of acceptance and enthusiasm so far shown by all segments of the society. The patronage has been phenomenal. Supper shops, fuel dispensing stations, hotels, food vendors, intra-city transporters, even the popular keke mawa are not left out in adopting Ecobank Masterpass QR for their transactions. This is certainly a big plus for the Nigerian economy.”

While encouraging merchants and business owners yet to enlist in the digital payment system, Okpanachi submitted that “business owners can increase revenue through the acceptance of mobile and digital payments, while reducing their exposure to the risks and costs of managing cash. Payment is instantaneous and guaranteed, meaning that merchants no longer need to wait days for transactions to reflect in their accounts.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

