Economic City: Brains & Hammers Signs N167bn Deal With Kano Govt

Determined to improve commercial activities in Kano State, an Abuja based realty venture, Brains and Hammers has entered into a historic agreement with Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for the construction of N167, 508 billion Kano Economic City Project.

The project to be located along the Zaria-Maiduguri road axis, suffered setback in the project execution and subsequently abandoned in 2011.

Brains and Hammers has in the last six years conceptualized, designed, financed, developed and is presently managing over 1,000 housing units with world class infrastructure.

The ground breaking of the Kano Economic City is scheduled to take place this month while the project would be managed by Brains and Hammers through a world class facility management firm.

The Managing Director/CEO, Brains and Hammers Limited, Malam Umar Abdullahi who led a team to sign the agreement in kano said the economic city would be sited on a 121 hectares land area even as he disclosed that his company would source for funding and proceed with the project on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) arrangement.

“We will thereafter, own 25 per cent equity, build the market and own it for 25 years before handing it over to Kano state government.”

According to him, “The project is expected to cover duration of 72 months with an additional 18 months (90 months) moratorium during which over 500,000 jobs will be created in the state.”

He further said the market is designed to accommodate a world trade centre, educational institute, 12 light factories for leather works and beverages,160 MW plant, conference centre, 10,000 retail shops, banks, 100 warehouse facilities, hospital/clinic, mosque, police station, an educational institute, games park, and a host of others located in phase I and II, with phase III comprising a world trade Centre r.

Abdullahi said his decision to work with the government of Kano state on the project is based on the explicit determination of the Ganduje led administration to improve human and infrastructure development of the state.

He assured that his company would deliver a world class facility that would complement the state’s role as a major commercial nerve centre of the entire West African sub-region.

Abdullahi confirmed that Kanawa Economic City would be a signature project for Brains and Hammers adding that the proposal has shown great departure from the past which raised hope that the state would soon have a befitting market.

He noted that the firm is currently building Brains and Hammers City in Abuja comprising of over 3,000 housing units adding that 2,000 units would be ready by the second quarter of 2017.

Speaking during a brief ceremony at the Government House in Kano, Ganduje explained that the project would cost N167, 508, 992,430.15 with 9,067 market stalls.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

