Economic Crisis: Dogara seeks traditional rulers’ support for Buhari

By Emman Ovuakporie & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has called on traditional rulers across Nigeria to rally their subjects behind the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dogara spoke when he visited the Emir of Argungu in Kebbi State, Alhaji Samaila Mera, at his palace according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Turaki Hassan.

“We have seen the good intention of Mr. President in addressing the socio-economic challenges in the country but he can only succeed with the prayers and support of Nigerians,” the Speaker said.

Dogara maintained that as fathers and custodians of the people’s cultures and traditions, traditional rulers have a major role to play in mobilising their subject to pray for and support efforts of the government to tackle the mirage of problems it inherited.

The Speaker expressed confidence in the ability of the Buhari administration to extend the same vigour and spirit with which it is fighting corruption and insurgency in combating the current economic challenges in the country.

Responding, the Emir commended the House of Representatives under the leadership of Dogara for supporting the executive arm of the government through legislative interventions in the administration’s efforts to bring succour to the citizenry.

