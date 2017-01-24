Economic growth sustainable if driven by private sector —Osinbajo – Vanguard
|
FINANCIAL WATCH
|
Economic growth sustainable if driven by private sector —Osinbajo
Vanguard
ABUJA—Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, said that Nigeria's economic growth can only be achieved and sustained if left in the hands of the private sector to drive. This came as the Organised Private Sector, OPS, listed the …
OPS to Fed Govt: economy worsening
Forex: Organised private sector seek policy review
Economy worsening, Organized private sector warns FG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG