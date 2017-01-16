Pages Navigation Menu

Economic Recession? Gov. Ajimobi’s Daughter Rocks N600k Louboutin Heels (Photos)

Posted on Jan 16, 2017

Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s daughter Abisola Kola Daisi was spotted wearing a pair of Christian Louboutin Salopatina with retails on Net-a-Porter for N643,615.

She wear a Prada Clutch, and a Versace dress to complete her outfit.
Her father was unable to pay the salaries of Oyo state civil servants for about 5 months and also the inability of the state in collaboration with Osun State to fund the prestigious Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso which has since been shutdown for 8 months.

Meanwhile, the beautiful daughter of the governor is yet to respond to the allegations trending on social media.

