Economic Recession? Gov. Ajimobi’s Daughter Rocks N600k Louboutin Heels (Photos)

Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s daughter Abisola Kola Daisi was spotted wearing a pair of Christian Louboutin Salopatina with retails on Net-a-Porter for N643,615.

She wear a Prada Clutch, and a Versace dress to complete her outfit.



Her father was unable to pay the salaries of Oyo state civil servants for about 5 months and also the inability of the state in collaboration with Osun State to fund the prestigious Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso which has since been shutdown for 8 months.

Meanwhile, the beautiful daughter of the governor is yet to respond to the allegations trending on social media.