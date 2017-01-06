Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Economic recession: NAFDAC’s bold leap

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Health, News | 0 comments

The current recession in the country is affecting every sector of the Nigerian economy and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, is making moves to protect local manufacturers of foods, pharmaceuticals and allied products, writes, JOYCE REMI-BABAYEJU In a bid to keep the Nigerian economy afloat in the face of […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Economic recession: NAFDAC’s bold leap appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.