Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Economic Recession: Ooni Advocates Subsistence Farming for Families – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Economic Recession: Ooni Advocates Subsistence Farming for Families
Leadership Newspapers
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi yesterday urged Nigerian families to embrace subsistence agriculture as a way to cushion the effects of the economic recession. The royal father also encouraged youths to engage in large scale farming of
We are where we are today becuse we abandoned the bedrock of Nigeria – OoniVanguard
Nigeria should return to subsistence farming – OoniDaily Trust
Nigeria must remain together – OoniYNaija

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.