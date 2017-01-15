Economic Recession: Ooni Advocates Subsistence Farming for Families

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi yesterday urged Nigerian families to embrace subsistence agriculture as a way to cushion the effects of the economic recession.

The royal father also encouraged youths to engage in large scale farming of cash crops so as to promote exports and earn foreign exchange.

The monarch while delivering a keynote address at the second Mike Omotosho annual lecture themed ‘Increased Agricultural Productivity for Sustainable Economic Growth’ warned that the Naira would continue to loose value if agriculture didn’t play a pivotal role in the nation’s economy.

He noted that agriculture was the basis of Nigeria’s economic strength, adding that Nigeria’s flag which includes green and white symbolizes agriculture and peace which reinforces the values attached to farming.

Ogunwusi enjoined young professionals to change their focus and begin to cultivate small gardens in their backyards to reduce the pressure and embracing green agriculture.

“Bankers and other professionals should start small gardens in their backyards. Everything that comes out of Nigerian soil is the best in the world. You will be amazed at what comes out of it,” he said.

Also speaking the president Nigerian Agricultural Business Group Alhaji Sani Dangote said Nigeria is at cross roads with the dwindling oil prices and the fluctuations in dollar price.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

