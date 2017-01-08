Economic sabotage: How we arrested 22 suspects in one month — Haruna

By Udeme Clement

The new Customs Area Controller (CAC), Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’ of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) , Comptroller Haruna Mamudu, has attributed the arrest of 22 suspected smugglers in December, 2016 to increased security surveillance and intelligence network mapped out by the Command to curb smuggling.

The CAC made this known at the Command, through the Public Relations Officer, Jerry Attah, stressing that the suspects were arrested in connection with smuggling of prohibited items into the country, against the trade policy of the Federal Government, which can be seen as economic sabotage.

He said, “Three suspected smugglers were also arraigned in court to serve as a deterrent to those still indulging in this nefarious activity. Part of the responsibility of FOU is to enforce International protocols and conventions. This continues to increase the responsibilities of Customs, most especially in area of trade facilitation. The United Nations chatter on preservation of endangers species entails that Customs administrations’ globally protect wild life by intercepting illegal trade on such animals”.

The CAC added, “In the month of December, 2016 alone, the Unit intensified its anti-smuggling operations and intercepted various contraband items, with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N893.8million. The Unit through its interventions recovered N494.4milllion from duty payments and demand notices on vehicles, as well as other general goods that tried to beat the system from seaports, airports and border stations in the guise of false declaration, transfer of value, and short-change in duty payment to government. So, accumulatively, the Unit realised over N1.3billion revenue last month.

“This huge recovery in the history of the Unit in only one month, was made possible through our new operational strategies, the effort of CGC Hameed Ali in appreciating hard work and diligence to duty. We also received appreciable compliance by some patriotic Nigerians who voluntarily paid appropriate duties on their goods and vehicles before the deadline on the ban of vehicles through the land borders, which started in January 1, 2017. That same month, FOU recorded 126 different seizures, which include, Elephant tusks, foreign rice, frozen poultry products, smuggled vehicles, cannabis sativa and various general merchandise.”

The post Economic sabotage: How we arrested 22 suspects in one month — Haruna appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

