Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Economist calls for speedy passage of budget proposals – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Economist calls for speedy passage of budget proposals
Vanguard
An economist, Dr Aminu Usman, has advised the Federal Government to resolve all legal issues surrounding looted funds, part of which is meant to fund the N7.30 trillion 2017 budget proposals. Usman gave this advice in an interview on Wednesday in Abuja …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.