Economist calls for speedy passage of budget proposals – Vanguard
|
Economist calls for speedy passage of budget proposals
Vanguard
An economist, Dr Aminu Usman, has advised the Federal Government to resolve all legal issues surrounding looted funds, part of which is meant to fund the N7.30 trillion 2017 budget proposals. Usman gave this advice in an interview on Wednesday in Abuja …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG