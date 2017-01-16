Pages Navigation Menu

Economy: Why we are where we are – Senator Ben Bruce

senate Ben Bruce

Senator representing Bayelsa East senatorial district, Ben Murray –Bruce has further advised the federal government to desist from putting blames on past governments and address the current economic challenges. He blamed the failing economy on the refusal of the government to look forward and tackle issues headlong. “We can dodge responsibility. But we can’t dodge […]

