ECOWAS, AU, UN to ensure Jammeh’s return when he chooses

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The ECOWAS, African Union and UN have said they would work with the new Gambian government to ensure that former President Jammeh was at liberty to return to the country when he wanted. The former president left Banjul on Saturday to go into exile after he was pressurised by the ECOWAS to rescind his earlier decision not to accept the outcome of Dec. 1 presidential election, which saw him losing to the opposition candidate, Adama Bbarrow.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

