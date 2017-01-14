Pages Navigation Menu

ECOWAS to enforce result of Gambia’s presidential poll

Posted on Jan 14, 2017

UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) says ECOWAS has decided to take all necessary actions to enforce the results of the Dec. 1, 2016 presidential election in the Gambia. Mohamed Chambas Head of UNOWAS, disclosed this while briefing the UN Security Council on the political and security situation in the region.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

