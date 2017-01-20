ECOWAS troops halt Gambia invasion as Jammeh is given fresh deadline

West African armies late Thursday halted an operation in Gambia aimed at installing the country’s new president, Adama Barrow. The decision is to enable regional leaders make one last attempt to convince longtime ruler, Yahya Jammeh to step aside. Barrow took the oath of office on Thursday at Gambia’s embassy in Senegal, calling for international…

The post ECOWAS troops halt Gambia invasion as Jammeh is given fresh deadline appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

